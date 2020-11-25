Zardari meets JUI-F's Fazalur Rehman to discuss country's political situation

The JUI-F chief (R) inquired about the health of the Asif Ali Zardari (L) and congratulated him on the upcoming engagement of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House to discuss the overall political situation of the country.

According to a report published in The News on Wednesday, the JUI-F chief inquired about the health of the former president and congratulated him on the upcoming engagement of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.



Meanwhile, the PPP leader also telephoned former PML-N supremo to condole the death of his mother. He regretted that a mother's demise is a tragedy for offspring and said that he shared the personal loss of the Sharif family.

The PML-N chief's mother Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday afternoon.

Nawaz Sharif's family told Geo News that Begum Shamim Akhtar was 89 years old. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's Disease. Her condition had deteriorated over the last week and she could not regain her health due to old age.