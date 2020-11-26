Gold being sold at Rs110,300 per tola in Pakistan

10 grams of 24k gold is sold at Rs94,564 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs110,300 on Thursday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs200 during the previous intra-day trading.



Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold is sold at Rs94,564 at the opening of trading.



Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs86,684 with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold decreasing to Rs101,108 a day proir.







