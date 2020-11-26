Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings

A Reuters file image.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is the only Pakistani university to be ranked among the top 100 universities in Asia, according to the QS Asia University Ranking 2021.

The 2021 edition for the annual ranking released on Wednesday features 650 universities from across 18 locations across Asia. Among them are 124 universities from China, 107 from India, 105 from Japan, 88 from South Korea, 43 from Taiwan, and 40 from Pakistan.

Ranked 76, NUST is the only Pakistani university among the top 100. Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is ranked 106, Lahore University of Management and Science (LUMS) is at 121 and COMSATS University Islamabad is ranked 146.

The list also includes:

Rank 175: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore

Rank 176: Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)

Rank 178: University of Punjab

Rank 217: University of Peshawar

Rank 231: Agha Khan University

Rank 244: University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Rank 281-290: University of Karachi

Rank 301-350: University of Lahore

Rank 351-400: Air University Pakistan

Rank 351-400: Arid Agriculture University

Rank 351-400: Bahauddin Zakariya University



Rank 351-400: Institute of Space Technology



Rank 351-400: International Islamic University Technology



Rank 351-400: Mehran University of Engineering and Technology



Rank 351-400: National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences



Rank 351-400: NED University of Engineering and Technology



Rank 401-450: Dow University of Health Sciences

Rank 451-500: Bahria University Islamabad

Rank 451-500: Govt College University Lahore



Rank 451-500: Ripah International University



Rank 451-500: University of Central Punjab



Rank 451-500: University of Malakand Chakdara



Rank 451-500: University of Veterinary Animal Sciences Lahore



Rank 501-500: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan

Rank 501-500: Iqra University



Rank 501-500: Islamia University Bahawalpur



Rank 501-500: University of Management and Technology



Rank 501-500: University of Sargodha



Rank 501-500: University Sindh Jamshoro



Rank 551-600: Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences



Rank 551-600: Govt College University Faisalabad



Rank 551-600: National Textile University Faisalabad



Rank 551-600: Ziauddin University

Rank 601+: Foundation University Islamabad

Rank 601+: Islamia College Peshawar



Rank 601+: Lahore College for Women University

