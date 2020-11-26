Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

A Reuters file image.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is the only Pakistani university to be ranked among the top 100 universities in Asia, according to the QS Asia University Ranking 2021.

The 2021 edition for the annual ranking released on Wednesday features 650 universities from across 18 locations across Asia. Among them are 124 universities from China, 107 from India, 105 from Japan, 88 from South Korea, 43 from Taiwan, and 40 from Pakistan. 

Ranked 76, NUST is the only Pakistani university among the top 100. Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is ranked 106, Lahore University of Management and Science (LUMS) is at 121 and COMSATS University Islamabad is ranked 146.

Read more: Education minister backs closing of schools from Nov 25

The list also includes:

Rank 175: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore 

Rank 176: Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)

Rank 178: University of Punjab

Rank 217: University of Peshawar

Rank 231: Agha Khan University

Rank 244: University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Rank 281-290: University of Karachi

Rank 301-350: University of Lahore

Rank 351-400: Air University Pakistan

Rank 351-400: Arid Agriculture University

Rank 351-400: Bahauddin Zakariya University

Rank 351-400: Institute of Space Technology

Rank 351-400: International Islamic University Technology

Rank 351-400: Mehran University of Engineering and Technology

Rank 351-400: National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences

Rank 351-400: NED University of Engineering and Technology

Rank 401-450: Dow University of Health Sciences 

Rank 451-500: Bahria University Islamabad

Rank 451-500: Govt College University Lahore

Rank 451-500: Ripah International University

Rank 451-500: University of Central Punjab

Rank 451-500: University of Malakand Chakdara

Rank 451-500: University of Veterinary Animal Sciences Lahore

Rank 501-500: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan

Rank 501-500: Iqra University

Rank 501-500: Islamia University Bahawalpur

Rank 501-500: University of Management and Technology

Rank 501-500: University of Sargodha

Rank 501-500: University Sindh Jamshoro

Rank 551-600: Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences 

Rank 551-600: Govt College University Faisalabad

Rank 551-600: National Textile University Faisalabad

Rank 551-600: Ziauddin University

Rank 601+: Foundation University Islamabad

Rank 601+: Islamia College Peshawar

Rank 601+: Lahore College for Women University

More From Pakistan:

PPP's Ali Musa Gillani granted bail

PPP's Ali Musa Gillani granted bail
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
Bakhtawar Bhutto reacts strongly to fake videos regarding her engagement

Bakhtawar Bhutto reacts strongly to fake videos regarding her engagement
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 26

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 26
Coronavirus updates, November 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19: Punjab medical colleges closed till Dec 24

COVID-19: Punjab medical colleges closed till Dec 24
Pumped up after Gilgit Baltistan victory, PTI announces to contest AJK polls independently

Pumped up after Gilgit Baltistan victory, PTI announces to contest AJK polls independently
Shibli Faraz says CPEC is game-changer for entire region

Shibli Faraz says CPEC is game-changer for entire region
India martyrs Pakistani father of three during unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR

India martyrs Pakistani father of three during unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR
PM Imran Khan addresses Chaudhry brothers' reservations in private meeting

PM Imran Khan addresses Chaudhry brothers' reservations in private meeting
Funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother to be offered on Saturday: PML-N

Funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother to be offered on Saturday: PML-N

Latest

view all