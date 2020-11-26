Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings

Thursday Nov 26, 2020
National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is the only Pakistani university to be ranked among the top 100 universities in Asia, according to the QS Asia University Ranking 2021.
The 2021 edition for the annual ranking released on Wednesday features 650 universities from across 18 locations across Asia. Among them are 124 universities from China, 107 from India, 105 from Japan, 88 from South Korea, 43 from Taiwan, and 40 from Pakistan.
Ranked 76, NUST is the only Pakistani university among the top 100. Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is ranked 106, Lahore University of Management and Science (LUMS) is at 121 and COMSATS University Islamabad is ranked 146.
The list also includes:
Rank 175: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore
Rank 176: Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)
Rank 178: University of Punjab
Rank 217: University of Peshawar
Rank 231: Agha Khan University
Rank 244: University of Agriculture Faisalabad
Rank 281-290: University of Karachi
Rank 301-350: University of Lahore
Rank 351-400: Air University Pakistan
Rank 351-400: Arid Agriculture University
Rank 351-400: Bahauddin Zakariya University
Rank 351-400: Institute of Space Technology
Rank 351-400: International Islamic University Technology
Rank 351-400: Mehran University of Engineering and Technology
Rank 351-400: National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
Rank 351-400: NED University of Engineering and Technology
Rank 401-450: Dow University of Health Sciences
Rank 451-500: Bahria University Islamabad
Rank 451-500: Govt College University Lahore
Rank 451-500: Ripah International University
Rank 451-500: University of Central Punjab
Rank 451-500: University of Malakand Chakdara
Rank 451-500: University of Veterinary Animal Sciences Lahore
Rank 501-500: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
Rank 501-500: Iqra University
Rank 501-500: Islamia University Bahawalpur
Rank 501-500: University of Management and Technology
Rank 501-500: University of Sargodha
Rank 501-500: University Sindh Jamshoro
Rank 551-600: Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences
Rank 551-600: Govt College University Faisalabad
Rank 551-600: National Textile University Faisalabad
Rank 551-600: Ziauddin University
Rank 601+: Foundation University Islamabad
Rank 601+: Islamia College Peshawar
Rank 601+: Lahore College for Women University