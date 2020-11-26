In bid to empower women, UAE embassy gives 'supportive items' to Pakistani medical workers

A woman medical worker hold s a stethoscope. — Freepik

The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday said that it had provided "supportive items" to over 30,000 women medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The embassy, explaining why it had taken the step, said that it was done in a bid to empower women in the country.

"The UAE Embassy in Islamabad provides supportive items to more than 38,000 female medical workers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during coronavirus pandemic, as part of its efforts for women's empowerment," it said.

Meanwhile, the embassy said that three batches of a total of 35 metric tonnes of food and aid was sent to Pakistan to hep the country tackle coronavirus.