Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

In bid to empower women, UAE embassy gives 'supportive items' to Pakistani medical workers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

A woman medical worker hold s a stethoscope. — Freepik

The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday said that it had provided "supportive items" to over 30,000 women medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The embassy, explaining why it had taken the step, said that it was done in a bid to empower women in the country.

"The UAE Embassy in Islamabad provides supportive items to more than 38,000 female medical workers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during coronavirus pandemic, as part of its efforts for women's empowerment," it said.

Meanwhile, the embassy said that three batches of a total of 35 metric tonnes of food and aid was sent to Pakistan to hep the country tackle coronavirus.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan bans meals during domestic flight operations as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistan bans meals during domestic flight operations as coronavirus cases rise
'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says
Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10

Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10
Sindh accepts Karachi traders' demands, allows shops to stay open till 8pm under coronavirus curbs

Sindh accepts Karachi traders' demands, allows shops to stay open till 8pm under coronavirus curbs
This is how you can report domestic violence in Pakistan

This is how you can report domestic violence in Pakistan
Awan refers to newly inaugurated Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass as Firdous Underpass

Awan refers to newly inaugurated Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass as Firdous Underpass
Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan

Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan
COVID-19: Luxury hotel in Quetta fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs

COVID-19: Luxury hotel in Quetta fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs
SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020

SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020
Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration

Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration
PTI GBLA members bag speaker, deputy speaker positions

PTI GBLA members bag speaker, deputy speaker positions

Latest

view all