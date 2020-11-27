Enraged over daughter's marriage by choice, Lodhran man strangles infant grandson to death

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27, 2020

LODHRAN: A woman accused her father of strangling her infant child in retaliation for her decision to marry a man by choice a few months ago.

According to police, the daughter filed an FIR at a local police station against her father, accusing him of murdering his own grandson.

The woman said in the FIR that she had married by choice a few months ago which was not approved by her father. In revenge, he murdered the complainant’s one-month-old child by strangling him to death.

Police said that the suspect has been arrested while they are conducting raids to arrest four other suspects in the case.

