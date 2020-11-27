Disappointed, large number of Hindu families return to Pakistan from India

Pakistani-Hindus addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: A large number of Hindu families returned to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

“As part of the High Commission’s ongoing efforts to assist Pakistan nationals in India, including those stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today, more than 200 Pakistanis were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border,” reads a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The high commission vowed to assist remaining Pakistanis in India seeking to return home amid a closed border due to the pandemic.

So far, over 1,100 have been repatriated since March 2020.

Speaking to reporters, the Hindu families said they moved to India in search of a better life but what they witnessed was far from that. One individual shared they were denied visa on arrival as promised before and had to wait three months. They complained of being abandoned by those who facilitated the move.

"The conditions were deplorable. We were better in Pakistan," said Shiv Dhan. "[Modi's India] is not for Pakistani Hindus."