Friday Nov 27 2020
No practical exams for matric, intermediate students in Punjab

Friday Nov 27, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab education boards announced that they will not be holding practical exams for the students of intermediate and matric classes this year, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) held in Lahore in which the chairmen of all the nine boards in the province participated and reviewed the proposals amid the closure of educational institutes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said that the practical exams for the academic year 2021 will not be held due to the ongoing health crisis in the country.

The decision comes amid a rise in coronavirus cases which has also led to the closure of schools from November 26 till January 10.

