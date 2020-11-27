LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — File

HAMBANTOTA: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is available for today’s match against Jaffna Stallions as his antibodies test for coronavirus has returned negative.



The star batsman will lead Galle Gladiators in their first match in Lanka Premier League (LPL) tonight at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

Afridi arrived in the city on Tuesday and went into three-day mandatory isolation after which he was tested for coronavirus.

Read more: Lanka Premier League set to begin November 26

Gladiators’ captain Shahid Afridi was likely to miss the first game courtesy of his late arrival. The former Pakistani player had missed his scheduled initial flight to the country on November 23 and arrived a day later.

The tournament kicked off on Thursday with Colombo Kings facing Kandy Tuskers in the opening game. The former beat the latter in an exciting super-over thriller.

The second game of the league will be played tonight between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions.