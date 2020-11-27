Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Sohail Imran

Pakistan’s first woman referee Saman Zulfiqar officiates at National T20 Women Championship

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Saman Zulfiqar. — PCB

Saman Zulfiqar, Pakistan’s first and only female cricket match referee started performing her duties on Friday in the ongoing National Triangular Women’s T20 Championship.

Talking to a Geo correspondent, Saman said that she is very happy to be working as the first female match referee in the country.

The Sheikhupura-born official was the only female match referee in Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) development panel for the domestic cricket season 2020-21 announced earlier in September.

Content with her assignments, Saman said, “I am very happy to supervise the matches. I was so proud when PCB selected me in the panel but now that I have started working, I consider it a huge honour.”

The newly appointed official was very keen to learn and said she wants to gain as much experience as possible. She appreciated PCB’s effort in supporting her and urged women to join the field.

“My message for girls is to pursue this field. PCB has provided me a good platform. The girls should also consider umpiring as a field,” she added.

More From Sports:

Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50
Pakistan players violated COVID-19 protocols at their hotels, says New Zealand's DG Health

Pakistan players violated COVID-19 protocols at their hotels, says New Zealand's DG Health
Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia

Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test
PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday
Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'
Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child

Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child
Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota
Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all