US President Trump has one condition for Joe Biden's entry to the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he participated in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2020.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he would let Joe Biden enter the White House. However, he laid down a condition.



The incumbent president said that he would allow Biden to enter the White House as president if could prove that the votes he secured were not illegally obtained.

"Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes were not fraudulently or illegally obtained," Trump said.



"When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!" Trump added.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the Trump administration gave the green light for President-elect Biden's transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding.

However, Trump vowed to continue fighting the election results.

Trump, a Republican, has alleged widespread voter fraud in the November 3 election without providing evidence. Although he did not concede or acknowledge his Democratic rival's victory, Trump's announcement that his staff would cooperate with Biden's represented a significant shift and was the closest he has come to admitting defeat.

Biden won 306 state-by-state electoral votes, well over the 270 needed for victory, to Trump’s 232. Biden also holds a lead of more than 6 million in the national popular vote.

The Trump campaign's legal efforts to overturn the election have almost entirely failed in key battleground states, and a growing number of Republican leaders, business executives, and national security experts have urged the president to let the transition begin.