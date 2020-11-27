Flight Lt (r) Khaqan Murtaza appointed new DG CAA

Can't connect right now! retry
Concerns about Pakistan's aviation sector rose significantly after the tragic crash and the pilots' degrees scandal at a time when the 25,000-strong PCAA — which manages around 20 top airports across the country — was without a director-general for over two years. Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Retired Flight Lieutenant Khaqan Murtaza has been appointed the permanent director-general of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), a notification from the Establishment Division issued on Friday read, in the latest development relating to the long-vacant position.

Flt Lt (r) Khaqan Murtaza's appointment was approved effective immediately, the notification added.

The issue of the vacant position came up recently earlier this year when PIA flight PK 8303 crashed in a densely-populated residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

Concerns about Pakistan's aviation sector rose significantly after the tragic crash and the pilots' degrees scandal at a time when the 25,000-strong PCAA — which manages around 20 top airports across the country — was without a director-general for over two years.

