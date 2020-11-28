Can't connect right now! retry
Dollar makes gains against rupee

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.5 while it was sold at Rs160.5 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.5 while it was sold at Rs160.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, November 28.

The rupee had ended at 160.45 against the dollar on Friday.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar115117.5
Canadian Dollar120123
China Yuan24.224.35
Euro187.5190
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal4242.7
UAE Dirham4343.8
UK Pound Sterling210213
US Dollar159.5160.5

