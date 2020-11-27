Rupee stable against US dollar

Friday Nov 27, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, November 27.
Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|114.5
|117
|Canadian Dollar
|119.5
|122.5
|China Yuan
|24.2
|24.2
|Euro
|186.5
|189
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.5
|42.3
|UAE Dirham
|42.7
|43.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|209
|212
|US Dollar
|158.75
|159.75