Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Rupee stable against US dollar

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, November 27.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 25

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar114.5
117
Canadian Dollar119.5
122.5 
China Yuan24.2 
24.2 
Euro186.5 
189
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58
Saudi Riyal41.5 
42.3
UAE Dirham42.7
43.4
UK Pound Sterling209
212 
US Dollar158.75 
159.75


Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan

Dawood asks exporters to send proposal for Pak-Afghan trade agreement

PTI govt hints at raising power, gas tariffs

Rupee gains against US dollar

Gold rate increased by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan on November 26

Federal cabinet green-lights G-20 moratorium on $2.7b loans

Gold prices fall Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

US dollar continues gains against rupee

After nearly 3 years, Bitcoin hits $19,000

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Gold rate falls Rs2350 per tola in Pakistan

Stocks start week on bearish note as COVID-19 lockdown speculation sends jitters through market

