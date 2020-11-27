Rupee stable against US dollar

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.75 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, November 27.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.



Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 25

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 114.5

117

Canadian Dollar 119.5

122.5

China Yuan 24.2

24.2

Euro 186.5

189

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 41.5

42.3

UAE Dirham 42.7

43.4

UK Pound Sterling 209

212

US Dollar 158.75

159.75





