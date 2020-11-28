Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand authorities ease some restrictions for Pakistan squad

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Naseem Shah and two other players of the Pakistan squad arrive in Christchurch. Photo: Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: The authorities in New Zealand have started to ease some restrictions on the Pakistan Cricket squad that is currently in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

A team source confirmed to Geo News that following a discussion between board officials and two negative tests of 47 members of the squad, some exemptions were granted to the players and officials.

“Those who have returned with two negative COVID19 test results since arrival in New Zealand are now allowed to have a walk in an adjacent ground during the allocated time to their group,” the source said.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s squad was divided into four groups at their arrival in New Zealand and each group was physically disconnected from other groups.

Read more: Babar Azam says team is well-prepared for New Zealand tour

The source added that players are also allowed to go to their balconies and interact with other group members from there maintaining a reasonable distance.

The PCB has also requested the authorities in New Zealand to allow the players to start training at earliest and a decision is likely to be made soon.

Earlier, the New Zealand health officials had imposed strict isolation rules to the visiting team that meant players were restricted to rooms.

There were incidents of some breaches of the rule that led to a final warning being issued to the team. However, since then things have improved and Pakistani squad members have cooperated with authorities in New Zealand.

Read more: Misbah-ul-Haq announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour

The easing of restrictions also comes at a time when seven members of the squad have been in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

More From Sports:

PFF to honour football legend Diego Maradona during PFF Challenge Cup

PFF to honour football legend Diego Maradona during PFF Challenge Cup
Pak vs NZ: One more member of Pakistan squad tests positive for coronavirus in New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: One more member of Pakistan squad tests positive for coronavirus in New Zealand
Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50
Pakistan’s first woman referee Saman Zulfiqar officiates at National T20 Women Championship

Pakistan’s first woman referee Saman Zulfiqar officiates at National T20 Women Championship
Pakistan players violated COVID-19 protocols at their hotels, says New Zealand's DG Health

Pakistan players violated COVID-19 protocols at their hotels, says New Zealand's DG Health
Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia

Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test
PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday
Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'
Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child

Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child

Latest

view all