Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

PCB to announce Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

This will be the last time that Head Coach Misbah ul Haq will be announcing the squad as a chief selector. Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand today (Wednesday).

The squad will consist of 55 individuals with 35 players and 20 staff members - including probable payers for the Pakistan Team and Pakistan Shaheens.

According to sources, former Pakistan Cricket Team captain Younis Khan will be formally appointed as a batting coach. They have also added that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be announced as the vice captain of the team.

The sources shared that former captains Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali will also be included in the squad.

Read more: Babar Azam appointed Pakistan cricket team's Test captain, confirms PCB

This will also be the last time that Head Coach Misbah ul Haq will be announcing the squad as a chief selector. The former captain had resigned from the post last month.

The Pakistan team squad is expected to leave for New Zealand on November 23 with the men’s team scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is. While the Pakistan Shaheens will play two four-day Test matches and Four T20s.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab launches Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship worth Rs500m

Punjab launches Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship worth Rs500m
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11
Worsening situation: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll surges past 7,000

Worsening situation: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll surges past 7,000
Umrah package 2020: PIA announces fares for Jeddah, Medina

Umrah package 2020: PIA announces fares for Jeddah, Medina
GB Election 2020: Surveys reveal PTI ahead of PPP, PML-N

GB Election 2020: Surveys reveal PTI ahead of PPP, PML-N
Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'

Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'
Pakistan-China conference stresses on learning lessons from Beijing's poverty alleviation measures

Pakistan-China conference stresses on learning lessons from Beijing's poverty alleviation measures
20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal

20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal
Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways

Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways
Husband allegedly axes wife to death 2 months after their love marriage

Husband allegedly axes wife to death 2 months after their love marriage
Bilawal Bhutto says he will turn G-B into a province 'within three months'

Bilawal Bhutto says he will turn G-B into a province 'within three months'
ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets

ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets

Latest

view all