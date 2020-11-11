PCB to announce Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour today

This will be the last time that Head Coach Misbah ul Haq will be announcing the squad as a chief selector. Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand today (Wednesday).

The squad will consist of 55 individuals with 35 players and 20 staff members - including probable payers for the Pakistan Team and Pakistan Shaheens.

According to sources, former Pakistan Cricket Team captain Younis Khan will be formally appointed as a batting coach. They have also added that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be announced as the vice captain of the team.

The sources shared that former captains Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali will also be included in the squad.

Read more: Babar Azam appointed Pakistan cricket team's Test captain, confirms PCB

This will also be the last time that Head Coach Misbah ul Haq will be announcing the squad as a chief selector. The former captain had resigned from the post last month.

The Pakistan team squad is expected to leave for New Zealand on November 23 with the men’s team scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is. While the Pakistan Shaheens will play two four-day Test matches and Four T20s.