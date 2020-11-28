Can't connect right now! retry
Melania Trump, Donald Trump ridiculed on Twitter for 'tiny table' and Christmas tree

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

US President Donald Trump arriving to a Thanksgiving video teleconference from the White House with members of the military on Thursday. — Reuters/Files

US President Donald Trump wished Americans and the rest of the world a happy Thanksgiving but that wasn't what the internet focused on.

Social media focused on the small desk on which Trump was sitting and the Christmas tree in the background, that looked anything but like a Christmas tree, bereft of decorations. 

Twitter users referred to Melania Trump's leaked audio recording in which she had expressed her dislike of decorating the White House for Christmas. 

Here is how some people reacted to the "tiny table" and the Christmas tree. 

One user put up a picture of Barack and Michelle in the same room and then, the present-day president. 

Very soon, #DiaperDon started trending on Twitter. 

Another pointed out that the lack of decorations on the Christmas tree meant Melania Trump had given up her official duties as first lady already. 

This tweet said it all. 

In his speech, Trump said he would leave the White House if the electoral college votes for the Democratic president-elect, Joe Biden. Unfortunately for the president, Twitter instead chose to focus on his desk and the tree more. 

