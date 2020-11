SWABI: Eight people were killed during a Jirga session in the city's Chota Lahor area on Saturday.



According to Swabi District Police Officer Imran Shahid, a Jirga session turned violent when firing broke out during the session.

The Jirga had been called to resolve a property dispute between two sides. Tempers flared and firing broke out, resulting in the killing of four persons from the two sides, confirmed police.