Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

I broke Bano Qudsia's home's tube light, Ramiz Raja reveals

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja (left) and acclaimed novelist Bano Qudsia. — Files

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja, paying tribute to the acclaimed novelist Bano Qudsia on her 92nd birthday, shared an anecdote that most people are not aware of.

The former captain, in a tweet, said: "Today’s Google Doodle honours Bano Qudsia, writer [and] a spiritualist."

"[I] remember as a kid while playing tennis ball cricket at her home I broke her verandas tube light," the cricket commentator said.

However, as Raja readied himself for a scolding, he got nothing but affection from Qudsia as she, with a warm expression, just wanted to know whether he was fine or not.

Google honours legendary writer

Google today honoured the legendary Urdu writer on her 92nd birthday with a special doodle.

"Today’s Doodle honours the life and legacy of Pakistani novelist and stage and television playwright Bano Qudsia, affectionately known as Bano Aapa (Elder Sister), who is widely credited as one of the most significant Urdu language authors in modern times," said the US-based search engine.

Qudsia was known for writing on love and hope and had written Urdu classics like “Aadhi Baat” (Half Talk, 1968) and the novel “Raja Gidh” (The Vulture King, 1981).

She was born on November 28, 1928, in Firozpur, British India and started writing short stories when she was a child. She earned her Master's degree in Urdu after moving to Lahore post-partition. It was then when she also met her future husband and fellow luminary of Urdu literature Ashfaq Ahmad.

Qudsia was credited for writing thought-provoking television plays that led her to become a cultural trendsetter. She wrote 25 novels and also founded her own magazine called “Dastango”.

"Even as her legend grew throughout her six-decade career, she maintained a reputation for her radical acceptance and kindness, known to embrace those from all walks of life who approached her for mentorship or assistance," said Google.

The Pakistani governments honoured her with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1983 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2000.

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza roots for Shoaib Malik in Lanka Premier League

Sania Mirza roots for Shoaib Malik in Lanka Premier League
PFF to honour football legend Diego Maradona during PFF Challenge Cup

PFF to honour football legend Diego Maradona during PFF Challenge Cup
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand authorities ease some restrictions for Pakistan squad

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand authorities ease some restrictions for Pakistan squad
Pak vs NZ: One more member of Pakistan squad tests positive for coronavirus in New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: One more member of Pakistan squad tests positive for coronavirus in New Zealand
Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50
Pakistan’s first woman referee Saman Zulfiqar officiates at National T20 Women Championship

Pakistan’s first woman referee Saman Zulfiqar officiates at National T20 Women Championship
Pakistan players violated COVID-19 protocols at their hotels, says New Zealand's DG Health

Pakistan players violated COVID-19 protocols at their hotels, says New Zealand's DG Health
Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia

Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test
PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday

Latest

view all