Lahori woman accuses Babar Azam of abuse, sexual violence

A woman hailing from Lahore has come forward and levelled violence and sexual abuse allegations against Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, the woman, identified as Hamiza, claimed that she was Azam's neighbour and old school mate, adding that the young cricketer tricked her into love and marriage.

"When I asked him to marry me, he tortured me," she said.

Hamiza said that she had financially supported Azam when he was struggling with his career, adding that she spent millions of rupees on him.

"When I called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint, they said that it was a personal matter," she continued.

According to Jang, when questioned about the allegations, PCB's Director of Media and Communications Samiul Hassan said that this was Babar's private matter and the board could not comment on it.

During Saturday's press conference, the woman's lawyer said that an FIR had been lodged with the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore regarding the matter but no action was taken.

Hamiza's petition is now pending at the Sessions Court, which is scheduled for a hearing on December 4. The sexual harassment case will be heard on December 5.

Babar Azam, who is in New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series, could not be reached for a comment on the matter.