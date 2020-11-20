Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 20 2020
Watch: Babar Azam exudes confidence like a boss in PCB's latest video

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam looks at the cricket stadium from a balcony. Photo: PCB Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday released a video where Pakistan’s captain in all three-formats, Babar Azam, can be seen posing ”like a boss”.

The captain had visited Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium where he addressed a press conference on Pakistan’s upcoming tour of New Zealand. 

The tour is an important one for Babar Azam as it will be his first test as Pakistan's skipper in the five-day format of the game. 

Babar Azam can be seen in the video donning a classy suit, getting off a car wearing black sunglasses as he makes his way into the stadium.

The captain, sitting at the empty spectator benches, looks on at the field. 

Earlier at the press conference, Babar Azam said that the team is very excited to go on its New Zealand tour, adding that it will perform to the best of its abilities.

Azam said that players are well-prepared to take on the challenge. ”We are playing back-to-back [cricket] and are confident about our performance.”

"Our record in New Zealand has been good. We will play good cricket,” he vowed.

