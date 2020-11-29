Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan appreciates tireless efforts of ISI for national security in visit to HQ

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, during the premier's visit to the ISI Headquarters in Islamabad on Sunday. — PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday appreciated the tireless efforts of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for national security and expressed his satisfaction over their professional preparedness.

His remarks came during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters, where a comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI.



More From Pakistan:

Several PML-N supporters arrested from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Multan: Marriyum Aurengzeb

Several PML-N supporters arrested from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Multan: Marriyum Aurengzeb
Sunday nostalgia: PM Imran Khan looks fetching in this 'old time' photo

Sunday nostalgia: PM Imran Khan looks fetching in this 'old time' photo
AirSial expected to start operations in Pakistan next month, first plane lands in Karachi

AirSial expected to start operations in Pakistan next month, first plane lands in Karachi
PDM adamant on holding Multan rally, Fazlur Rehman terms govt's moves 'state terrorism'

PDM adamant on holding Multan rally, Fazlur Rehman terms govt's moves 'state terrorism'
PM Imran Khan lambastes Opposition, says PDM leaders 'lack empathy'

PM Imran Khan lambastes Opposition, says PDM leaders 'lack empathy'
I felt helpless in jail when I heard about my mother's death: Shahbaz Sharif

I felt helpless in jail when I heard about my mother's death: Shahbaz Sharif
MDCAT 2020 results would be announced in 10 days: PMC

MDCAT 2020 results would be announced in 10 days: PMC
NAB is blackmailing people: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla

NAB is blackmailing people: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla
FIA arrests group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT papers

FIA arrests group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT papers
With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November

With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November
‘My bride will be from Pakistan,' says Bilawal Bhutto

‘My bride will be from Pakistan,' says Bilawal Bhutto
PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani among 30 PDM workers arrested ahead of Multan rally

PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani among 30 PDM workers arrested ahead of Multan rally

Latest

view all