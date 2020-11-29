PM Imran Khan appreciates tireless efforts of ISI for national security in visit to HQ

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, during the premier's visit to the ISI Headquarters in Islamabad on Sunday. — PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday appreciated the tireless efforts of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for national security and expressed his satisfaction over their professional preparedness.

His remarks came during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters, where a comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.



Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI.







