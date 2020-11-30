PDM Multan jalsa: Showdown expected as Opposition plans to go ahead with rally

Activists of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, gather during the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. Photo: AFP/File

MULTAN: A showdown between the government and Opposition is expected today (Monday) as authorities deploy containers and register FIRs to thwart the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM ) from holding its rally.

The PDM, on the other hand, seems adamant on holding rallies with PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz saying the party will hold jalsas wherever authorities put up containers.

A day earlier on Sunday, the Multan district administration, with the help of police, expelled all opposition parties’ activists from the Qasim Bagh Stadium, the public meeting venue, and put locks on its gates once again.

On Saturday, the PDM parties’ activists had broken the locks and occupied the stadium despite repeated warnings from authorities to not do the same.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Ali Qasim Gilani and other activists were arrested by Multan Police for defying the law and cases were registered against hundreds of opposition parties’ activists.



Multan jalsa to be held come what may, says Fazl

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other opposition leaders, however, vowed on Sunday to go ahead with their plans of a public meeting at any cost.

Addressing a crowded press conference at Jamia Qasimul Aloom after a crucial PDM meeting in Multan, the Maulana said the government was resorting to state terrorism in the form of mass arrests, police raids and snatching the right to freedom of movement from the opposition parties.

“Enough is enough,” he had warned the government, asking it to stop the use of force against the PDM workers.

Fazl called on his party workers and supporters to arrive in Multan to "respond" to the state machinery. "I call upon Jamiat volunteers (Ansarul Islam) to reach Multan quickly to respond to the state machinery actions in a tit-for-tat manner.

“The volunteers wherever they are, listening to my voice, should reach Multan in the first attempt," Fazlur Rehman had declared.

"If they do not let us hold our rally, then a rally will be held in every single district of Pakistan. If our workers and participants cannot reach the rally, we will fill up the jails.

"They have started a war and now all our options are open; we are ready to fight in any case. We will reach Islamabad soon and put the government in its place," Fazlur Rehman warned.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will address the public via video link since he is undergoing isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. His sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, will address the crowd live in front of the venue.