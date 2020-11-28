Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 28 2020
PDM Multan jalsa: New turn in Pakistan's political history as daughters of two former PMs to give speeches

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz (On the left) and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari (On the right). Photo: file

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Aseefa Bhutto, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s youngest child, will both be participating in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Multan jalsa on November 30.

This is being interpreted by the PDM leadership as the strengthening of the alliance between the Opposition parties.

It is expected that the Multan jalsa will be a new chapter in the political history of Pakistan as it is being attended by two former prime ministers - Yousuf Raza Gilani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi - and two former prime ministers’ Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif's daughters Aseefa and Maryam will address the gathering.

Read more: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to address PDM's Nov 30 jalsa in Multan: Gilani

Jang reported a source as saying that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told Nawaz over the phone that by instructing Maryam Nawaz to join the Multan rally despite the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, he [Nawaz] had proved that the Opposition will stay united and determined in its anti-government movement despite any personal obstacles.

Earlier this week, Maryam had announced she would be attending the PDM’s Multan rally on the instructions of her father. She said Nawaz Sharif has asked her to keep personal grief aside and fully take part in the PDM rally in Multan.

Maryam announced her participation in the PDM rally when arrangements for the return of her grandmother Shamim Akhtar's body from London to Lahore were under way.

On Friday, former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani had announced that Aseefa will address the PDM rally.

Gilani and his sons are overseeing the preparations for the public gathering which will also mark PPP’s 53rd foundation day. He had said the government was making the situation worse by trying to stop the public gathering, asserting that the rally will definitely take place.

