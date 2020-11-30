Can't connect right now! retry
Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Lahore due to its ranking has been flagged as "hazardous" for all citizens living in the provincial capital. Photo: File

Lahore ranked the most polluted city in the world, according to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index Monday morning.

According to the index, Lahore reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 423. But Lahore is not the only Pakistani city to feature in the top 10 list for the worst air quality.

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi ranked at 7 on the AQI.

New Delhi came in second with a PM of 229, while Nepal’s capital Kathmandu ranked the third-worst city with a PM of 178.

Read more: Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Lahore’s AQI fell in the range of 301 and higher, which has been classified as “hazardous”.

To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab has to date sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries and impounded 8,579 vehicles.

PDMA has arrested 478 people, according to a report by the authority from November 22.

