10-year-old Kasur boy chained, tortured for allegedly stealing pigeon

Picture showing the hands of a 10-year-old boy chained by a pigeon farmer. Photo: Jang

A pigeon farm owner in Kasur set up his own "court" near the Chunian City Police Station and chained a 10-year old boy whom he accused of stealing his pigeons.



When approached by Geo News, the child said that the pigeon farm owner tied a chain around his neck and feet after which he resorted to physically torturing him.

"The pigeon owner slapped me and repeatedly kicked me after chaining me up. His workers jeered at me and kept applauding while enjoying the spectacle," he lamented.

Explaining the plight of his son, the father of the victim said that his child has been severely tortured after being accused of stealing a pigeon.

"Since schools are closed these days, my son had gone to visit his uncle in Galanwala village near Chunian where the incident happened," the father of the victim said, adding that he has approached the District Police Officer (DOP) of Kasur and have asked him to take notice of the situation.

"Chaining up my child like this over a petty issue is just to make fun of us for being poor," the victim's father said.