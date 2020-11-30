Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

10-year-old Kasur boy chained, tortured for allegedly stealing pigeon

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Picture showing the hands of a 10-year-old boy chained by a pigeon farmer. Photo: Jang

A pigeon farm owner in Kasur set up his own "court" near the Chunian City Police Station and chained a 10-year old boy whom he accused of stealing his pigeons.

When approached by Geo News, the child said that the pigeon farm owner tied a chain around his neck and feet after which he resorted to physically torturing him. 

"The pigeon owner slapped me and repeatedly kicked me after chaining me up. His workers jeered at me and kept applauding while enjoying the spectacle," he lamented.

Explaining the plight of his son, the father of the victim said that his child has been severely tortured after being accused of stealing a pigeon.

"Since schools are closed these days, my son had gone to visit his uncle in Galanwala village near Chunian where the incident happened," the father of the victim said, adding that he has approached the District Police Officer (DOP) of Kasur and have asked him to take notice of the situation.

"Chaining up my child like this over a petty issue is just to make fun of us for being poor," the victim's father said.

More From Pakistan:

KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021

KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021
WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue

WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue
Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured

Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured
People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar

People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar
Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate
Opposition rallies cannot topple govt, PM Imran Khan will complete tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

Opposition rallies cannot topple govt, PM Imran Khan will complete tenure: Sheikh Rasheed
NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar

NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar
PTI's Barrister Khalid Khursheed elected as GB chief minister

PTI's Barrister Khalid Khursheed elected as GB chief minister
PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally

PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally
PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
PDM Multan jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari leads PPP's rally

PDM Multan jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari leads PPP's rally
Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Latest

view all