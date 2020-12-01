Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Our Correspondent

KMC to put up 254 huts at Karachi's Hawke's Bay beach for auction

By
OCOur Correspondent

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

The huts are being reclaimed by KMC to increase revenue and provide better civic facilities, says the commissioner. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) plans to auction 254 of its huts at the Hawke's Bay Beach to increase its revenue.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani cancelled on Monday the allotment of all the corporation’s huts at the beach. The land department was instructed to take control of the huts.

Notices were issued to the allottees and the KMC says it will take action against defaulters.

Read more: KMC rolls out CSS preparatory corners for aspiring applicants

The Karachi administrator said the corporation had allotted 254 huts for three years. The auction of these huts will be according to their market value, he said.

The huts are being reclaimed by the KMC to increase revenue and provide better civic facilities, says Shallwani. The process of allotment and rent is to be made transparent.

Huts at Hawke's Bay are a source of entertainment for the public and it is KMC's responsibility to provide facilities, he said.

Street lights repaired

Streets lights on Sharae Faisal, Karsaz, Sir Shah Suleman Road, University Road and Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Road were repaired on Monday by the KMC works department.

Read more: Karachi's Frere Hall is being renovated after 16 years

The administrator had directed KMC Works Director General Shabeehul Hassan Zaidi to maintain street lights on the roads under the administrative control of the KMC.

Instructions were also given to to renovate the footpaths and add plantations.

