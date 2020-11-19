KMC rolls out CSS preparatory corners for aspiring applicants

Candidates busy in writing answers to their written CSS examinations. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has introduced the preparation centres for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam, The News reported on Thursday.



Inaugurating a CSS corner at Al Markaz-e-Islami at Ayesha Manzil, Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said: "KMC is providing opportunities to youths belonging to the middle class to replace the current bureaucrats by establishing CSS corners in different parts of the city."

The KMC Commissioner added that the people from every locality are allowed to prepare for the CSS "which is expected to give fruitful results in the future".