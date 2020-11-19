Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
KMC rolls out CSS preparatory corners for aspiring applicants

Candidates busy in writing answers to their written CSS examinations. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has introduced the preparation centres for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam, The News reported on Thursday.

Inaugurating a CSS corner at Al Markaz-e-Islami at Ayesha Manzil,  Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani  said: "KMC is providing opportunities to youths belonging to the middle class to replace the current bureaucrats by establishing CSS corners in different parts of the city."

Read more: Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

The KMC Commissioner added that the people from every locality are allowed to prepare for the CSS "which is expected to give fruitful results in the future".

