Karachi's Frere Hall is being renovated after 16 years

Frere Hall in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Frere Hall in Karachi is finally being renovated after 16 years, says the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Renovation and restoration work has started. Approval for it was given by the KMC's planning and development department in 2004.

Karachi Administrator and Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said the work will be done by mid-December after he inaugurated the renovation work.



Read more: Residents of Karachi's upscale localities protest lack of amenities at Frere Hall



The inauguration was attended by Karachi Additional Commissioner Dr Waqas Roshan, Parks Director-General Taha Saleem, Sports and Culture Senior Director Khursheed Shah and other officials.



The KMC has hired archaeologist and historian Kaleemullah Lashari as a consultant to help it conduct the restoration and renovation work as per heritage preservation rules, Shallwani said.

He said Frere Hall was a historical place that had been closed for the public in the past but has now reopened. Shallwani said the library at Frere Hall had also been renovated and a CSS Corner made.

Read more: Karachi administration offers free CSS consultation services at Frere Hall



The Karachi administrator assured public events would be held at Frere Hall again.

The KMC, he said, plans to restore all heritage buildings to their original condition.

He gave a presentation on what renovation work will take place at Frere Hall.