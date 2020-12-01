Kamran Akmal's father-in-law admitted after cricketer's protests outside hospital

Kamran Akmal urged his followers on Twitter to pray for his father-in-law as his condition was critical. Photo: File

LAHORE: Cricketer Kamran Akmal’s father-in-law was finally admitted to a hospital after the former national team’s wicketkeeper-batsman protested against the hospital's administration.

Akmal, who also plays for the PSL side Peshawar Zalmi, had taken his father-in-law to the hospital after he had a heart attack. The facility, however, had refused to admit the patient.

“My father-in-law’s situation is critical. He was admitted after protesting,” said Akmal.

Early this morning, Akmal had taken to Twitter to request for prayers.

“It’s my humble request to everyone please pray for my father in law’s health & long life as he is in critical condition thank you,” said Akmal.