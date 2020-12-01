Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Trolls attack British Islamic organisation after it tweets wrong picture of a married couple

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Screenshot of the picture and text tweeted by Nottingham Islam. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

A Nottingham, England-based Islamic Da'wah Centre is being trolled on social media after it tweeted the wrong picture, accompanied by confusing words, to announce the marriage of a couple.

In the photo shared by Nottingham Islam Information Point on their official Twitter account, two men could be seen standing next to each other and flashing a small smile at the camera. 

"Mabrook, congratulations to John and Zulfikul for getting married earlier this evening. Alhamdulillah, we conducted their Nikah and issued the certificate.  May Allah accept their marriage and keep them united throughout their lives...ameen. Thank you for the wonderful food."

As Zulfikul appears to be a unisex name, social media users presumed that the Centre performed a same-sex marriage — something which is forbidden in Islam.

The tweet unleashed a storm of controversy on social media within a few minutes of going live. While some people lashed out at Nottingham Islam Information Point for sharing the confusing tweet, others simply made fun of the Centre.

The Centre first sent several tweets to clarify its position, stating that the two men in the picture represent the groom and the Imam who performed the Nikah as sharing women's pictures on social media is not appropriate.

"Please note: Sister Zulfikul is not in the picture because we don't flaunt our women on social media. The Imam is on the right, congratulating the groom on his Nikah," Nottingham Islam tweeted to clarify. 

The explanation, however, fell on deaf ears as people continued to call the Da'wah Centre out for creating confusion.

In response, Nottingham Islam stated: "We ask Allah to grant you more insight on masculine and feminine names... ameen. No need to delete or amend."

Unable to handle the criticism anymore, it later deleted the tweet. Nonetheless, social media users were quick enough to grab screenshots of the tweet which went viral across the globe.


More From World:

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 1

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 1
Pakistan thanks OIC for steadfast support on Kashmir issue at 47th CFM session

Pakistan thanks OIC for steadfast support on Kashmir issue at 47th CFM session
Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna drug shows 100% efficacy against 'severe COVID-19'

Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna drug shows 100% efficacy against 'severe COVID-19'
Lunar eclipse in Pakistan: Can it affect your health?

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan: Can it affect your health?
Why is India not holding talks with Pakistan when it is talking to China: Mehbooba Mufti

Why is India not holding talks with Pakistan when it is talking to China: Mehbooba Mufti
UAE denounces 'heinous killing' of top Iranian nuclear scientist

UAE denounces 'heinous killing' of top Iranian nuclear scientist
Shiv Sena leader claims Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar joining party

Shiv Sena leader claims Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar joining party
England's coronavirus cases decrease by 30% during lockdown, reveals survey

England's coronavirus cases decrease by 30% during lockdown, reveals survey
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30
Coronavirus updates, November 30: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 30: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Maradona's personal doctor under scrutiny over death of soccer star

Maradona's personal doctor under scrutiny over death of soccer star
Iran to give 'calculated, decisive' response to killing of top nuclear scientist

Iran to give 'calculated, decisive' response to killing of top nuclear scientist

Latest

view all