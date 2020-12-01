Trolls attack British Islamic organisation after it tweets wrong picture of a married couple

Screenshot of the picture and text tweeted by Nottingham Islam. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

A Nottingham, England-based Islamic Da'wah Centre is being trolled on social media after it tweeted the wrong picture, accompanied by confusing words, to announce the marriage of a couple.

In the photo shared by Nottingham Islam Information Point on their official Twitter account, two men could be seen standing next to each other and flashing a small smile at the camera.

"Mabrook, congratulations to John and Zulfikul for getting married earlier this evening. Alhamdulillah, we conducted their Nikah and issued the certificate. May Allah accept their marriage and keep them united throughout their lives...ameen. Thank you for the wonderful food."

As Zulfikul appears to be a unisex name, social media users presumed that the Centre performed a same-sex marriage — something which is forbidden in Islam.

The tweet unleashed a storm of controversy on social media within a few minutes of going live. While some people lashed out at Nottingham Islam Information Point for sharing the confusing tweet, others simply made fun of the Centre.

The Centre first sent several tweets to clarify its position, stating that the two men in the picture represent the groom and the Imam who performed the Nikah as sharing women's pictures on social media is not appropriate.

"Please note: Sister Zulfikul is not in the picture because we don't flaunt our women on social media. The Imam is on the right, congratulating the groom on his Nikah," Nottingham Islam tweeted to clarify.

The explanation, however, fell on deaf ears as people continued to call the Da'wah Centre out for creating confusion.

In response, Nottingham Islam stated: "We ask Allah to grant you more insight on masculine and feminine names... ameen. No need to delete or amend."



Unable to handle the criticism anymore, it later deleted the tweet. Nonetheless, social media users were quick enough to grab screenshots of the tweet which went viral across the globe.



