Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Where are the trees?: SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday took notice and sought details of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, hearing a case pertaining to tree plantation near rivers and canals, has also summoned the secretary of climate change and issues contempt of court notices to Sindh and Punjab governments over failure to submit a report on the matter.

“There are no trees in Nathia Gali, Malam Jabba, and even Murree,” observed the top judge, questioning the Billion Tree Tsunami project.

He remarked that the Islamabad administration boasts planting 500,000 trees but they are nowhere to be seen. “Were they planted in Bani Gala? There are no trees planted along the rivers from Islamabad to Karachi. There are no trees in Peshawar and there is deforestation going on in Nathia Gali.”

The bench sought details of the funds spent on the Billion Tree Tsunami including records of expenditure and their justification, and count of trees planted along with photographic evidence – satellite view.

The apex court also ordered the Sindh government to plant trees along lakes and highways.

