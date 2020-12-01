Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger

While fans love actress Millie Bobby Brown some of them can cross the line and even cause stress to their favourite celebrity.

A recent incident left the Enola Holmes star shaken up as she took to her Instagram story, in tears, explaining her experience of public harassment when she was out and about Christmas shopping with her mother.

A girl had recognised the Stranger Things star and began taking a video of her despite Millie's objection to it.

"She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?' I said, ‘Um, no.' But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us," she said.



"I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

The fan continued to bug her despite Millie's multiple attempts to reject her offer.

"I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'"



"You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," she said. "It's just manners."

The Florence by Mills founder said that the experience left her upset and in turn reminded fans to respect their idols.

"I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected."

"Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy."

It was speculated that the heartbreaking encounter was partially the reason why she deleted her TikTok account recently.