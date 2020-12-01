Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

While it comes to no surprise that the Queen has maids, butlers and other services at her disposal, she actually enjoys getting her hands wet in the sink.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, the monarch likes doing the dishes whenever she out in Balmoral. 

Apparently, she like to put on a pair of yellow dish gloves and wash utensils while a lady-in-waiting dries them.

"She likes to wash up. She puts on the Marigolds and when she goes out to the log cabin at Balmoral she is stood there with her Marigolds on and washes up and the lady-in-waiting dries. She likes to get her hands wet in the sink," he said.

"This is where she loves to be, this is holiday time for the Queen."

Meanwhile, when asked about the Queen's eating habits, Paul disclosed that she is very conscious about her diet and portions. 

"She only ever eats very little portions. She doesn’t eat a Christmas dinner like we do where it is piled high and you can’t see each other across the table.

"She doesn’t eat like that. If you say anything about the Queen, she has something which the rest of them don’t have – she has great self-discipline."

Meanwhile, another interesting fact, revealed by former royal cook Darren McGrady, was that the Queen was a fan of plastic containers and would often eat out from them. 

"At Balmoral she’d eat fruit from a plastic, yellow Tupperware container," he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report
Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report

Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report
'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'

'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'
‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene

‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene
BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100
Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Nicki Minaj feature’s infant son’s voice in wholesome new voice note

Nicki Minaj feature’s infant son’s voice in wholesome new voice note
Buckingham Palace lambasted on bland response to Meghan Markle's miscarriage

Buckingham Palace lambasted on bland response to Meghan Markle's miscarriage
Nick Jonas sends love to ‘beautiful woman’ Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas sends love to ‘beautiful woman’ Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger

Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger
Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'

Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'
Prince William to meet ‘The Crown’ cast despite being at odds with the show

Prince William to meet ‘The Crown’ cast despite being at odds with the show

Latest

view all