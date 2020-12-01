Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
WhatsApp's latest iOS update allows users to assign wallpapers to different chats

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

New wallpapers with dark mode support. — Facebook

Facebook-owned app WhatsApp — used by more than two billion people around the globe — has rolled out an iOS update that has improved wallpapers and its sticker search, The Verge reported Tuesday.

“Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favorite people, and you never need worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again,” The Verge reported, citing an email from Facebook.

The users can now select separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. “Watch your chat wallpaper automatically transition as your phone device setting switches from light to dark mode,” Facebook said.

Read more: WhatsApp will not be free for all anymore

According to The Verge, the instant messaging app is introducing more colours for the default doodle wallpaper. Meanwhile, all wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as the users desire.

“As we start to roll this out, we encourage sticker app creators to tag their stickers with emojis and text moving forward,” Facebook said, adding: “so their stickers are searchable for WhatsApp users.”

Moreover, WhatsApp has now made available the World’s Health Organization’s “Together at Home” sticker pack as animated stickers. “Together at Home has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp,” Facebook said, adding: “and will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form.”

Read more: Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status

Facebook said that the updates would be available to users this week, however, some iOS WhatsApp users have seen them appear in the app already, according to The Verge.

