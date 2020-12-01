Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
T20 World Cup may shift from India to UAE: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

 Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan.

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan said on Tuesday that the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place next year, may be shifted from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said that the situation was still unclear due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Wasim wondered whether India will be in a position next year to host the big event in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

He said that before the world cup, India also has to host England for a series and play the IPL. 

Wasim Khan told media that the PCB chairman has asked the ICC and the BCCI to provide a written assurance of issuing visas to the players, adding that the PCB is waiting for this written confirmation from them.

"Yes, Mani Sahab (PCB chief Ehsan Mani) has written to them and requested them that given the state of relations between India and Pakistan, it would be best if the ICC and BCCI gives a written assurance about the visas being issued to us," Khan said.

