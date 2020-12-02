Wasim Akram elated over cleanliness at Karachi's Seaview beach

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram finally had a good morning run on Wednesday as the former pacer lauded the people of Karachi for finally keeping the Seaview beach clean.

"Finally something positive, congratulations to Karachittes and CBC, special thanks to Sarfaraz and his team who work tirelessly every day," said Akram in a tweet along with a video.

In the video, Akram showed his followers how clean the beach is saying: "What great cleanliness has been done on the beach."

The former cricketer said with this cleanliness anyone can bring people from outside of Karachi and tell them that "it is our beach".

Earlier in September, Akram had rued the state of Karachi's Seaview beach a day after he came back to the city from England.

Akram had posted a video on his social media after he had found the beach littered with medical waste, shopping bags and other waste.