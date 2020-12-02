Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Charsadda Police, CTD arrest TTP militant who martyred 9 Khasadar personnel

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Representational image. Photo: File

CHARSADDA: The Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested a terrorist belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) during a joint operation.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation, security forces not only arrested the terrorist but also recovered two hand grenades and a Kalashnikov from him. 

The SP also revealed that the accused has confessed to his crime, admitting that he took part in 21 terrorist operations in Mohmand and Charsadda districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

"He confessed to martyring nine officers of the paramilitary forces (Khasadars) during different operations," the SP said. "CTD Mardan has confirmed that more than seven cases have been registered against him in the past."

The SP added that the terrorist had assisted suicide bombers in the Tangi Kachehri and Ghalani incidents, while he had also martyred a soldier of the Pakistan Army. 

More From Pakistan:

Ali Dar had admitted buying 52 villas in UAE: Shahbaz Gill

Ali Dar had admitted buying 52 villas in UAE: Shahbaz Gill
Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office

Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office
Chinese giant Vivo to set up mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Chinese giant Vivo to set up mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender by IHC

Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender by IHC
Ishaq Dar lied in BBC interview: PM Imran Khan

Ishaq Dar lied in BBC interview: PM Imran Khan
Punjab govt extends parole of PML-N's Shahbaz, Hamza for one day

Punjab govt extends parole of PML-N's Shahbaz, Hamza for one day
Supreme Court throws out convict’s appeal against death sentence in 2003 Rimsha rape, murder case

Supreme Court throws out convict’s appeal against death sentence in 2003 Rimsha rape, murder case
IHC gives India three weeks to get lawyer for spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

IHC gives India three weeks to get lawyer for spy Kulbhushan Jadhav
Wasim Akram elated over cleanliness at Karachi's Seaview beach

Wasim Akram elated over cleanliness at Karachi's Seaview beach
Another deadly day in Pakistan as COVID-19 claims 75 lives

Another deadly day in Pakistan as COVID-19 claims 75 lives

Latest

view all