Charsadda Police, CTD arrest TTP militant who martyred 9 Khasadar personnel

CHARSADDA: The Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested a terrorist belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) during a joint operation.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation, security forces not only arrested the terrorist but also recovered two hand grenades and a Kalashnikov from him.

The SP also revealed that the accused has confessed to his crime, admitting that he took part in 21 terrorist operations in Mohmand and Charsadda districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"He confessed to martyring nine officers of the paramilitary forces (Khasadars) during different operations," the SP said. "CTD Mardan has confirmed that more than seven cases have been registered against him in the past."

The SP added that the terrorist had assisted suicide bombers in the Tangi Kachehri and Ghalani incidents, while he had also martyred a soldier of the Pakistan Army.