A fighting spirit: Summiaya Baloch's journey from an outcast to a national star

Summiaya Baloch in the boxing ring. Photo: Geo.tv

The stigma surrounding divorce drove Summiaya Baloch to the boxing ring. The 24-year-old, grew up in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, married young and got separated after a short marriage.

"When the marriage ended, I was devastated," Baloch tells Geo.tv. "I would cry all the time."

The grief soon turned into anger when the community, gossiping over the reasons for the divorce, made her an outcast. Consequently, most parents would not let their daughters meet Baloch.

But her family stood by her in this difficult time.

Summiaya Baloch in a fight. Photo: Geo.tv

The young woman took up several odd jobs to support her father, a day labourer. But nothing helped her cope until someone suggested taking up boxing.

“I could now take my anger out on the punching bag,” she said, “In a way, you can say, my divorce changed my life.”

Today, Baloch is a professional boxer.

Some of the medal won by Baloch. Photo: Geo.tv

Eldest of four siblings, Baloch grew up in a conservative environment. In her tribe, girls are married off young. Her father, however, was different. He believed his offsprings should have the best education so they can fend for themselves.

In fact, it was her father who encouraged her to take up boxing. “My father introduced the world of professional boxing to me,” said Baloch. “Today, my two younger sisters are also national boxers.”

Baloch, whose favorite boxer is the late Muhammad Ali, wants to join the Pakistan army. “I wanted to join the army,” she said, “I want to be part of the army’s boxing team.”