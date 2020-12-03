Harbajahan Singh thinks India does not need a coronavirus vaccine

Former Indian off-spinner Harbajahan Singh wondered if India needs a coronavirus vaccine as its recovery rate is much better than the efficacy being provided by the drugs.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to express his opinion regarding the vaccine.

“Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine: Accuracy 94%; Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%; and Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%,” said the former spinner of India’s national team in a tweet.

He then wrote that India’s recovery rate without the vaccine was 93.6% showing that it was much higher than what the efficacy was shown by the vaccine in the trial.

“Do we seriously need [a] vaccine,” wondered Singh.

Singh was a key feature of the India team before his retirement and had played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for his country.

