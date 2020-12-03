Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Harbajahan Singh thinks India does not need a coronavirus vaccine

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Former Indian off-spinner Harbajahan Singh wondered if India needs a coronavirus vaccine as its recovery rate is much better than the efficacy being provided by the drugs.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to express his opinion regarding the vaccine. 

“Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine: Accuracy 94%; Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%; and Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%,” said the former spinner of India’s national team in a tweet. 

He then wrote that India’s recovery rate without the vaccine was 93.6% showing that it was much higher than what the efficacy was shown by the vaccine in the trial.

“Do we seriously need [a] vaccine,” wondered Singh.

Singh was a key feature of the India team before his retirement and had played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for his country. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says players fully abiding by COVID-19 protocols

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says players fully abiding by COVID-19 protocols
‘Best T20 player’: BBL team confirms signing Imad Wasim

‘Best T20 player’: BBL team confirms signing Imad Wasim
First match between Pakistan Shaheens and New Zealand A cancelled

First match between Pakistan Shaheens and New Zealand A cancelled
Twitter flags BJP leader's tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter flags BJP leader's tweet as 'manipulated media'
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 3

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 3
PSL 6 draft to be held in January, hints PCB CEO Wasim Khan

PSL 6 draft to be held in January, hints PCB CEO Wasim Khan
Pak vs NZ: Relief for Pakistani players as 2 new cases declared ‘historical, non- infectious’

Pak vs NZ: Relief for Pakistani players as 2 new cases declared ‘historical, non- infectious’
Ind vs Aus: Men in Blue win last ODI, avoid whitewash

Ind vs Aus: Men in Blue win last ODI, avoid whitewash
'He kept arguing': Mohammad Amir talks about Naveen ul Haq clash

'He kept arguing': Mohammad Amir talks about Naveen ul Haq clash
Pakistan ranks higher than India in ICC Super League rankings

Pakistan ranks higher than India in ICC Super League rankings
Want a taste of lab-grown meat? Here's where you will have to go

Want a taste of lab-grown meat? Here's where you will have to go
7-year-old girl places 42 orders on Foodpanda by mistake, all riders arrive simultaneously

7-year-old girl places 42 orders on Foodpanda by mistake, all riders arrive simultaneously

Latest

view all