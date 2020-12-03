PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafaalat policy for special persons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that two million families will benefit under the PTI government's new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons.

The premier said these families would be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2,000. "This is a step towards a disability-inclusive and sustainable post-coronavirus world."

The announcement comes as the world observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities and is apt with this year's theme - “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”.

What is the Kafaalat Programme?

Through the Kafaalat Programme, previously Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the government gives out a monthly stipend of Rs2,000 to the "most deserving and poorest women across the country".



The beneficiaries are identified through a household survey and Ehsaas-NADRA desk registration centres.

The initiative comes under Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division led by Dr Sania Nishtar. The Ehsaas Programme is a bid to uplift marginalised people in the country.