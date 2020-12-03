Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry hounded for owning a 16 bath estate: ‘Practice what you preach!’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Prince Harry hounded for owning a 16 bath estate: ‘Practice what you preach!’

Prince Harry has come under attack for his comments on environmental conservation while being someone who used “private plane like taxis” throughout his life.

The bashing began after Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan called out the royal for being “someone who used private planes like taxis.”

He claimed, “Somebody who is briefed properly is Prince Harry. I think we know where the briefings come from. He was back doing one of his hostage videos yesterday, telling us all that we should all be like a raindrop.”

“Every one of us, ‘what if every single one of us was a raindrop’, he announced. This is to cure the world of global warming, obviously, from his Californian mansion, which coincidentally, talking of raindrops, has 16 bathrooms.”

“Apparently each bath, I just calculated this, each bath uses 4.5million drops of water. Their 16 bathrooms, if they’re used every day, would use 72million drops of water a day.”

“So when Prince Harry says what if every single one of us was a raindrop, well you’re currently using 72million drops of water every day. What about taking some of that and putting that on, what does he call it, the parched ground?”

“What is he banging on about? Here’s how you can stop climate change issues, here’s how you can really help, Harry. I don’t mind being a raindrop if it makes you feel better, I’ll be a raindrop.”

He concluded by saying, “I would just take the raindrop lectures better if they didn’t come from somebody who uses private planes like a taxi service. That’s just my point. That’s something that just really grates with me. Seriously, 16 bathrooms, private jet taxis.”

More From Entertainment:

Photos: Queen Elizabeth is all ready to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle with royal décor

Photos: Queen Elizabeth is all ready to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle with royal décor
Ashley Graham reveals how she befriended Jennifer Aniston

Ashley Graham reveals how she befriended Jennifer Aniston

Prince Charles’s pal defends him amid ‘The Crown’ portrayal

Prince Charles’s pal defends him amid ‘The Crown’ portrayal
Machine Gun Kelly posts expletive-laden tweet against publications siding with Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly posts expletive-laden tweet against publications siding with Eminem
ARMYs swoon over BTS J-Hope’s celebrity crush

ARMYs swoon over BTS J-Hope’s celebrity crush
BTS’s 'angel' Jimin wins ARMY's hearts with his heartwarming donations

BTS’s 'angel' Jimin wins ARMY's hearts with his heartwarming donations
Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project

Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project
Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture’s ‘sassy’ nature

Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture’s ‘sassy’ nature
Yasir Hussain's hilarious throwback photo with Anwer Maqsood goes viral

Yasir Hussain's hilarious throwback photo with Anwer Maqsood goes viral
Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’

Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’
Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’

Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’
BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

Latest

view all