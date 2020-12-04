US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.4 while its selling rate was Rs 161.1 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.4 while its selling rate was Rs 161.1 in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, December 4.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.