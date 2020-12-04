Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 04 2020
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.4 while its selling rate was Rs 161.1 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.4 while its selling rate was Rs 161.1 in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, December 4.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar117 
119
Canadian Dollar122.5 
125.5
China Yuan24.45
24.6
Euro191 
194
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.5 
43
UAE Dirham43.5
44
UK Pound Sterling213
216 
US Dollar160.4
161.1 

