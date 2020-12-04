Can't connect right now! retry
IHC issues written orders declaring Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender

IHC says former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was deliberately not becoming a part of the proceedings. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued its written order declaring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield references.

The three-page verdict, co-authored by Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, has declared the PML-N supremo a proclaimed offender in the two references. The court issued separate orders in both the cases.

“Nawaz Sharif was given the opportunity to appear before the court multiple times,” said the judgment. It added that the former prime minister was deliberately not becoming part of the proceedings.

“Nawaz Sharif went abroad and did not return,” the order stated. It added that the PML-N supremo did not appear despite the notices, arrest warrants and advertisements.

“Nawaz Sharif is declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield references,” said the order. It added that the proceedings against Nawaz have been completed under Section 87 of the Criminal Code.

The court also said that action will be taken against the guarantors of Nawaz Sharif's under section 514 and directed them to appear in the next hearing.

“Nawaz Sharif's guarantor should appear and explain why action against should not be taken him and bail bonds should not be confiscated,” said the order.

On Wednesday, the court had declared the former prime minister a proclaimed offender after the court was informed that its orders about proclamations were implemented.

The PML-N supremo, who is currently in London for medical treatment, had been granted bail by the same high court in October 2019 on medical grounds.

The bail was granted on a petition filed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif against two bail bonds worth Rs2 million.


