Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

2 Pakistani companies make it to Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion list

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Illustration — Fobres.

Two Pakistani companies - an information technology and a textile firm - made it to Forbes "Asia's Best Under A Billion 2020" list

The annual list spotlights 200 publicly listed small and medium scale companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion. 

"These companies have track records of exceptional corporate performance, with one Covid-19 caveat: the list is based on full-year data as of July 7 and does not fully reflect the impact from the pandemic-led downturn," reads the a statement by Forbes. 

Pakistani companies

System Limited Pakistan (SLP), Information technology company, recorded sales worth $50 million with a net income of $11 million and market value of $139 million. 

Textile giant Feroze1888 Mill Limited recorded sales of $215 million with a net income of $44 million and market value of $189 million. 

"Great believer in entrepreneurship"

Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood congratulated the two firms, stressing that he was a "great believer in entrepreneurship of our people".

Dawood said SLP was the only IT company from Pakistan to make it to the Forbes list. 

"I have always been a great believer in the entrepreneurship of our people. I am sure these three companies will provide impetus to others to achieve similar laurels," he added.


More From Business:

FBR sends 'very polite' tax notice to 70,000 potential tax evaders

FBR sends 'very polite' tax notice to 70,000 potential tax evaders
Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola on December 4

Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola on December 4
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4
Resident, non-resident Pakistanis can now open online accounts in capital markets: SECP

Resident, non-resident Pakistanis can now open online accounts in capital markets: SECP
Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood
Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 3

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 3
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2
Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 2

Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 2
Inflation in November: Here are the stats

Inflation in November: Here are the stats
China hails Pakistan's participation as special partner at CAEXPO

China hails Pakistan's participation as special partner at CAEXPO
Gold being sold at Rs109,200 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 1

Gold being sold at Rs109,200 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 1

Latest

view all