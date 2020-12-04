Can't connect right now! retry
Govt launches radio school and educational portal for distance learning

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Khan on Friday said that the government has launched a radio school and an education portal to facilitate students across the country through a distance learning system.

He was addressing a meeting to discuss the educational situation in Pakistan and comment on the launch of the radio school and education portal. 

Commenting on the launch of the radio school and the educational portal (e-Taleem Portal) the premier said that the government will ensure hiring trained, well-qualified teachers to make the facility of distance learning effective.

During the meeting, the PM also said that the government promised to introduce a Single National Curriculum (SNC) because it will help Pakistan band together as a nation.

"Introducing a uniform curriculum was difficult, nonetheless, it is a great achievement of the government," Prime Minister Imran Khan said. 

He explained that a uniform curriculum is important because it is the only way to streamline the country's education system which is currently divided on the basis of Urdu-medium schools, English-medium schools, and Madrassahs.

"These divisions at the school level prevents Pakistanis to unify as a nation," he said, adding that the SNC will provide equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of their socio-economic classes.

"The current system marginalises the poor segments of the society by putting a limit on their potential. I also think that it was very important to mainstream religious seminaries because they have been isolated for a long time," the PM said.

The PM also stressed the need for a skill-based education system, stating that the Pakistani youth must be equipped with different skills in order to find appropriate jobs.

"It is the government's priority to improve the education system of the country," he said. "To that end, we will extend maximum support to the Federal Ministry of Education."


