Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

One more PML-N MPA to face corruption case in Punjab

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar. — File photo

LAHORE: The Anti-corruption Punjab has registered another corruption case against a PML-N lawmaker, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar on Friday over allegations of corruption.

Khokhar has been accused of causing a huge loss amounting in the millions to the national exchequer through fraud and forgery, according to the Anti-corruption Punjab.

 The case against the MPA was filed on the recommendations of Lahore's deputy commissioner, said the Anti-corruption Punjab officials.

The Anti-Corruption Punjab has accused the MPA of registering a forged surrender deed of a land measuring 22 canals, 11 marlas. Officials have alleged that he carried out the fraudulent activity with the help of the area's patwari (registrar) Iftikhar Ahmed and sub-registrar Raja Nadeem,

A surrender deed is prepared at the time of sale or transfer of a joint heirship.

Officials vowed to recover each and every rupee of the government from the accused.

More From Pakistan:

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files petition seeking additional review of June 2020 ruling

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files petition seeking additional review of June 2020 ruling
Pakistan rejects India's misleading claim about linking Kulbhushan Jadhav case with another: FO

Pakistan rejects India's misleading claim about linking Kulbhushan Jadhav case with another: FO
Maryam demands commission of independent judges probe Nawaz's conviction

Maryam demands commission of independent judges probe Nawaz's conviction
No decision taken by PML-N about quitting parliament: Zubair

No decision taken by PML-N about quitting parliament: Zubair
PM Imran Khan told about international companies' interest in manufacturing phones in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan told about international companies' interest in manufacturing phones in Pakistan
FBR says December 8 last date to file income tax returns

FBR says December 8 last date to file income tax returns
More than 50% of Pakistanis believe girl's family should give dowry: survey

More than 50% of Pakistanis believe girl's family should give dowry: survey
PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases: Deputy Commissioner Lahore

PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases: Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Karachi officer seeks legal action after 'kiss' by coronavirus patient

Karachi officer seeks legal action after 'kiss' by coronavirus patient
Should have listened to Fazlur Rehman and not taken oath of parliament: Ayaz Sadiq

Should have listened to Fazlur Rehman and not taken oath of parliament: Ayaz Sadiq
Govt launches radio school and educational portal for distance learning

Govt launches radio school and educational portal for distance learning
Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah

Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah

Latest

view all