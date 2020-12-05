Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold being traded at Rs110,300 per tola on Dec 5

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,300 on December 5 at the opening of the bullion market after the precious metal's price decreased by Rs200 during the trading a day prior.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,564 at the opening of trading.

Read more: Gold being sold at Rs110,300 per tola on December 4

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs86,684 with one tola of 22k gold was being traded at Rs101,107 at the opening of trading.


More From Business:

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 5

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 5
Price of sugar falls by Rs20 soon after arrival of new sugar in market

Price of sugar falls by Rs20 soon after arrival of new sugar in market
PM Imran Khan told about international companies' interest in manufacturing phones in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan told about international companies' interest in manufacturing phones in Pakistan
2 Pakistani companies make it to Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion list

2 Pakistani companies make it to Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion list
FBR sends 'very polite' tax notice to 70,000 potential tax evaders

FBR sends 'very polite' tax notice to 70,000 potential tax evaders
Gold being sold at Rs110,300 per tola on December 4

Gold being sold at Rs110,300 per tola on December 4
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4
Resident, non-resident Pakistanis can now open online accounts in capital markets: SECP

Resident, non-resident Pakistanis can now open online accounts in capital markets: SECP
Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood
Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 3

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 3
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

Latest

view all