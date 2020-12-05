Gold being traded at Rs110,300 per tola on Dec 5

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,300 on December 5 at the opening of the bullion market after the precious metal's price decreased by Rs200 during the trading a day prior.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,564 at the opening of trading.

Read more: Gold being sold at Rs110,300 per tola on December 4

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs86,684 with one tola of 22k gold was being traded at Rs101,107 at the opening of trading.



