Saturday Dec 05 2020
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 5

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.5 while its selling rate was Rs 160.5 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.5 while its selling rate was Rs 160.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, December 5.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116.5118.5
Canadian Dollar122125
China Yuan24.4524.6
Euro190.5193
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.142.7
UAE Dirham43.243.8
UK Pound Sterling212.5215.5
US Dollar159.5160.5

