Kate Middleton eclipsed Meghan Markle in The Firm with overwhelming popularity

Kate Middleton overshadows 'difficult' and 'demanding' Meghan Markle in The Firm

Kate Middleton has been termed as far more popular than Meghan Markle, as the two leading ladies of The Firm often get compared to each other.



After Megxit, an overwhelming majority of royal staffers said they preferred Kate over Meghan because of the latter's 'snobbish' attitude.

According to TheTalko, they were finding it difficult to work with the Duchess of Sussex.

"By all accounts, it seems workers and family members in Buckingham Palace much prefer Kate Middleton. Not only that, it seems that Britons prefer the Duchess as well," the outlet claimed.

"So, it's needless to say this doesn't sit well with Meghan Markle," it added, "By all accounts, it's no secret that the women are different.

"Meghan was an actress, likes to do things her way, and doesn't play the role of a royal all too well."

As prer Express UK's royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Meghan was addressed as being "difficult" and "demanding" by members of the family and staff.