Sunday Dec 06 2020
Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

KASUR: A poverty-stricken father threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pattoki, resulting in the deaths of two while three remain missing. 

The bodies of two children, 1-year-old Ahmad and 4-year-old Fiza were recovered from the BS Link Canal near Chakoki while police are searching for the remaining three. 

Police said the man, fed up of poverty, was driven over the edge after an argument with his wife. He reportedly brought the children to the canal, lying to them that they were going for a picnic. 

When the wife heard about the tragic incident, she arrived at the canal and started screaming in anguish. 

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which includes three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia. 

According to police, the father who threw the children in the canal is a resident of Attari Work.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) said that a team headed by Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chunia has been formed to investigate the incident.

7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Pakistan rejects 'concocted' Indian media reports of transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir
PDM Lahore rally: Fazlur Rehman warns govt of retaliation if it uses force
Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself
Why are Turkish dramas being aired in Pakistan? PM Imran Khan tells Hamza Ali Abbasi
WATCH: Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes 'PDM' to bits in Lahore
No NRO: 'I will leave my post but never betray my country,' says PM Imran Khan
Faisalabad girl tortured by employers now with her parents: police
Karachi University to hold Visual Studies' entry test tomorrow
'Boom, Boom': Meesha Shafi has fans grooving to her cover of Nazia Hassan's '80s hit
Govt to provide satellite imagery of Billion Tree Tsunami project to Supreme Court

