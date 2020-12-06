Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

KASUR: A poverty-stricken father threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pattoki, resulting in the deaths of two while three remain missing.



The bodies of two children, 1-year-old Ahmad and 4-year-old Fiza were recovered from the BS Link Canal near Chakoki while police are searching for the remaining three.



Police said the man, fed up of poverty, was driven over the edge after an argument with his wife. He reportedly brought the children to the canal, lying to them that they were going for a picnic.

When the wife heard about the tragic incident, she arrived at the canal and started screaming in anguish.

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which includes three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia.

According to police, the father who threw the children in the canal is a resident of Attari Work.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) said that a team headed by Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chunia has been formed to investigate the incident.